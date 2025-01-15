TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — City commissioners on the Tarpon Springs Community Redevelopment Agency approved a measure to develop new branding – highlighting the historic downtown of Tarpon Springs to the Sponge docks.
The marketing effort, which is in the early stages, includes everything from social media, banners, to tourism videos.
“This is really a testament to our new City Manager (Charles Rudd) who has come in and hit the ground running for the community to help come up with some ideas to brand us with who we are as a community,” Mayor Panagiotis Koulias said.
Tarpon Springs has a small-town feel that many love.
Bobbi Douthitt, general manager of Replay Amusement Museum, loves the idea of new branding.
“We are a little used to getting driven by just to go to the sponge docks, but people have started to see us stopped along their way, found new favorite shops to come into, great eateries, places to grab a good cup of coffee,” Douthitt said.
The city will be including community polls, surveys, and focus groups as it continues the planning process.