CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. — With all the snow that has blown through parts of our state this winter, snowmobilers are all revved up for a real season on the trails.

Snowmobile season is in high gear, which is welcome news to long-time riders like Julie King, leader of the Ellery Sno Cruisers snowmobile club.

Several members have been busy for months grooming miles of trails, installing culverts and putting up signs.

"To enjoy the fruits of our labor is great for us, as well as the people that travel into town to enjoy the trails," said Julie King, president of the Ellery Sno Cruisers.

They're people who help boost the local and state economy, as well as those who serve visitors at stops along the trails.

"We're happy to be able to work real closely with the business owners of the local restaurants and gas stations and such, and bring trails and maintain trails to their doors so we can get the business to them,” said King.

Those businesses include The Green Door Tavern, where owner Julie Harle says she's enjoying one of her best and consistent seasons on the trail since purchasing it five years ago.

"There were a few days last year, I think they opened them in the morning and closed them by the dinner hour. So this is pretty exciting to have this many consecutive days," Harle said.

Harle adds not only has she seen an influx of visitors from upstate New York, but they've also come from Pennsylvania and Ohio.

"It's been amazing. You get to talk to everybody, where everybody's been, how are the trails," she said.

Kirk Gott, a board member of the Lake Effect Trailbreakers Snowmobile Club, is out and about to have a good time on the open trail.

"Well, it's been great. Get the sleds out, people get out and enjoy the trails. It's pretty exciting," Gott said.

Julie King says there are about 500 miles of trails just in Chautauqua County alone that connect the rest of the state.

"You have thousands of miles you could ride just in New York State and just keep going and going," King said.

Clubs also urge snowmobilers of all ages and skill level to do so safely, and respect landowners when on their property.