TAMPA, Fla. — Disabled American Veterans and RecruitMilitary will hold a veterans job fair on Thursday at the Tampa Convention Center, featuring more than 70 employers from hospitals and law enforcement, to trades and tech sector jobs.

More than 500 veterans have already preregistered for the event.

Executive Vice President of RecruitMilitary Chris Stevens served in the U.S. Air Force for 20 years, and for the past 25 has worked as a job recruiter for veterans.

He organizes more than 90 hiring events nationwide annually and says although veterans face challenges of entering the civilian workforce, their work ethic can set them apart from other job applicants.

“Corporate America can’t get their hands on those veterans because, once again, it’s a lot of those soft skills, right? Coming to work on time, drug free, not leaving till the job is done, and their civilian peers don’t necessarily bring that to the table as well,” said Stevens.

The national unemployment rate for veterans edged down in December 2024 to 2.8%.

Florida’s veterans unemployment rate was at 2.5%.

