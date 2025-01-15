COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Buckeyes run to the College Football Playoff national championship game could have a long-lasting impact.

“Any time a Columbus sports team does well, it also brings a sense of pride to the city,” said the director of marketing for the Greater Columbus Sports Commission, Jesse Ghiorzi.

A sense of pride that Ghiorzi said will get even bigger with a win on Monday night. But that’s far from the only benefit he envisions.

“It absolutely is going to drive a few more people to enrolling applying at Ohio State, hopefully also for our from our perspective as visiting Columbus for a sports event to catch a Buckeyes game in the fall,” said Ghiorzi.

The national championship game has historically changed the university and city for whichever team wins. It’s the biggest stage in college football and in just a few days, the Ohio State Buckeyes will have their chance to put Ohio on a pedestal.

“Winning is one of the best ways to, you know, galvanize a town, galvanize a local economy and kick-start, you know, a really strong recruitment process. And NIL process as well,” said the co-founder of Ten Talents NIL, Jordan Ohler.

Ohler said a win on Monday could help bring in more money for future Buckeye stars. And while NIL wasn’t a thing, the last time Ohio State won the College Football Playoff in 2014, he remembers the impact that title had.

“We saw how the local economy was impacted afterwards. Even all of Ohio, you know, felt this comeback happen when the national championship team underneath Cardale Jones had that comeback, that underdog mentality,” said Ohler.

According to a Western Michigan University study, a national championship win can boost the economy and positively impact institution enrollment. But even without a victory on Monday night, Ohio State may have already won when it comes to impact. Betsy Ross with Game Day Communications said the free marketing the school gets because of its run through the first-ever 12-team playoff is immeasurable.

“When you have three and a half hours of Notre Dame football or Ohio State football on national television, that’s a three and a half hour commercial for your university, and you just can’t afford that,” said Ross.

With great marketing can translate into lots of money

“I mean, it’s a proven factor that your alumni just start writing checks and people want to buy gear and they want their kids to go to that school. I mean, it happens over and over and over,” said Ross.