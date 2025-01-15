New York’s Capital Region has cemented its leadership in semiconductor research and development. U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer announced Wednesday that Albany NanoTech finalized a deal to become part of the nation’s first National Semiconductor Technology Center (NSTC). The deal comes on the heels of an executive order from the White House, fast-tracking the buildout of artificial intelligence infrastructure in the U.S.

Already considered a leader in semiconductor research and development, the Capital Region has become what some are calling a “global epicenter of chip research.”

“It will stay in Albany no matter who the president is,” Schumer said during a virtual press conference Wednesday.

NY CREATES, Natcast and the U.S. Department of Commerce agreed on $825 million for Albany NanoTech to become an NSTC.

“This agreement is the dawn of a new day for the Capital Region,” Schumer said.

Some may ask why Albany.

“There is no other place in the country that can, in fact, scale up and provide the kind of cutting-edge semiconductor research that can be done here,” said University at Albany Vice President for Research & Economic Development Thenkurussi Kesavadas.

Experts said the benefits of having all this close to home are wide-ranging.

“The workforce that UAlbany and other education institutions can be creating, so it's also great for education infrastructure,” Kesavadas said.

The deal comes on the heels of more tech-related news. President Joe Biden issued an executive order this week to accelerate the next generation of AI infrastructure in the U.S.

“DOD and the Department of Energy should set aside some of their space for leasing to private companies. I think this is a great initiative,” Kesavadas said.

Experts say this will help in protecting data here at home.

“Sovereign AI is each country trying to make sure data that is important to them is stored in their own country,” Kesavadas said.

And with the future of AI depending on the evolution of semiconductors, the Empire State stands to reap the benefits.

“Having this NSTC here will attract some of the leading companies to come here to do their research,” Kesavadas said.

It’ll also help bolster local education infrastructure, which could lead to more jobs.

“It’s not only that Albany is the right place to do it, but it’s also a great bid for Central New York and New York as a whole,” Kesavadas said.