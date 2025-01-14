TWO RIVERS, Wis. — There are many hotels right in the shadow of Lambeau Field. From fancy accommodations like Lodge Kohler to more modest chain hotels, there’s no shortage of places to spend the night.

However, during the NFL Draft in April, most of these hotels will be full. As a result, hotels far away from Green Bay are seeing increased bookings.

The Cobblestone Hotel and Suites in Two Rivers does not have a view of Lambeau. Instead, it overlooks a quiet stretch of Lake Michigan 40 miles away. Still, the hotel is expected to be full during the Draft. Right now, just a few rooms remain, with suites costing around $800 per night.

Joe Metzen is the tourism director of Explore Two Rivers. Metzen said Cobblestone, and other lodging in town, is expected to be very busy.

“I think we are already seeing that impact in visiting with our short-term rentals and hotel owners. They have seen a marked increase in bookings already, in fact, six months ago,” said Metzen.

For hotels, the late-April timing of the NFL Draft comes at the perfect time. With April being too early for summer tourism, and too late for most winter activities, area hotels are generally in the middle of a slow period.

Laurie Woolslayer works for Diamond Hospitality Services, the company that manages the Cobblestone in Two Rivers. Woolslayer said they welcome the business boost.

“We are always happy to see sold out nights with whatever comes our way, especially in April. We are generally pretty busy with weddings, the beginning of the wedding season starts in April, May, but to have this huge boost to the economy, to the hotel, over this Draft weekend is significant to all of us,” said Woolslayer.

Woolslayer said hotel management is working to step up staffing during the NFL Draft in order to accommodate the increase in guests.