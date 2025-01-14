LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Home of the Innocents broke ground Monday on a new expansion to its care center.

For almost 145 years, Home of the Innocents has served the Louisville community. It will expand its complex care center over the next two years, including the addition of 50 additional beds.

What You Need To Know Home of the Innocents has served the Louisville community for almost 145 years



The organization broke ground Monday on a new expansion to its care center, which will add 50 additional beds



Home of the Innocents will also renovate its current 76 beds as part of the expansion



The expansion will take two years and cost $75 million

Paul Robinson, president and CEO, said they have needed a solution for decades for their residents who turn 21.

“These are children that are respiratory-dependent, (have) medical complexities that cannot live and a house somewhere else in the community," Robinson said. "And they really should not live forever in a hospital. We're trying to create an environment for them to flourish and to do well and to give them everything that they need."

Debbie Heaster moved to Louisville just for the Home of the Innocents. Her son, Daniel, began living in the home when he was only 8 years old.

Doctors told her Daniel wouldn’t make it to 13 years old.

Daniel passed away in July 2024. Before his passing, Heaster wrote a letter about Daniel’s life, creating a compelling reason why the state should help to provide more care to some of its most vulnerable populations.

“My heart feels very proud," Debbie Heaster said. "My son was so special to me, and he touched so many lives. This is something great ... there are just so many children with medical needs who can’t get the care that they need at home, and I was in that position."

Both Heaster and Robinson said Daniel's life has renewed purpose and his memory will always live on.

Home of the Innocents will also renovate its current 76 beds as part of the expansion, which will cost $75 million. The nonprofit serves children and young adults from across Kentucky, a state where approximately 12,000 children meet the medical requirements for nursing facility care.