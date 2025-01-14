OHIO — Another superload is headed to New Albany this week, the first of 2025, but not the first that residents have seen.

This is the 33rd load traveling from Adams County to New Albany for the new Intel plant.

What You Need To Know This is the 33rd load headed to the New Albany site This super load is a tank weighing 456,342 pounds



It will take three days to move the load from Adams County to Licking County



ODOT said no road closures or detours are expected

Edwards Moving & Rigging will transport a tank measuring just over 19 feet tall, 16 feet wide and 196 feet long. The tank weighs approximately 456,342 pounds.

This load will take three days to move between sites according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Beginning Friday, Jan. 17, the truck will depart from Adams County at approximately 8:15 a.m., just as the last bus transporting students to Manchester Local Schools passes its site. The load will travel through Scioto, Pike and Ross counties. It will be stored overnight at the Ross County Fairgrounds before taking on day two of transport.

On Saturday, Jan. 18, the load will travel through Pickaway and Franklin counties, departing at approximately 7:30 a.m. It will travel north on SR 104 to SR 762 near Commercial Point before heading east on SR 762 to Rickenbacker Parkway. The load will be held overnight at Rickenbacker.

For its last day of travel, Sunday, Jan. 19, the load will go through Fairfield and Licking counties before reaching the New Albany site.

ODOT said no road closures or detours are expected with this load, but rolling roadblocks will be used. The department, alongside the Ohio State Highway Patrol, will escort the loads and provide traffic control.

For route details, click here.