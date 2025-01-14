TAMPA, Fla. — The City of Tampa has named Jeffrey McKittrick as its new Director of Housing and Community Development.

McKittrick will lead and implement the affordable housing initiatives started by Mayor Jane Castor's administration.

He will work closely with the community, the city’s Affordable Housing Advisory Committee, the Community Redevelopment Agency and its districts to create new units and keep residents stably housed.

“Jeff McKittrick is a recognized leader who understands our housing and affordability crisis,” said Castor. “With nearly three decades of experience in local government, I am confident he will deliver on the fundamental vision we have to help our struggling residents secure a safe place to live.”

McKittrick most recently served as the Assistant Director of Housing and Community Development in Pasco County, where he restarted the Affordable Housing Advisory Committee and had direct oversight of approximately $20 million in state and federal funding.

Prior to his time in Pasco County, he oversaw redevelopment for the Kingsport, Tennessee Housing and Redevelopment Authority. While there, he transitioned from managing the agency’s homeless grants to its grant and redevelopment projects.

“To deliver on Tampa’s ambitious housing goals and keep up with immense growth our city has witnessed, having experienced leadership is crucial, and that is what Jeff brings to the table,” said Development and Economic Opportunity Administrator Abbye Feeley. “I know he will take on this role with the same deep focus on communities that has defined his career.”