TAMPA — A Tampa Bay area rescue that gained national headlines during a 2020 Netflix series is selling some of its property.
Tampa's Big Cat Rescue made the nearly $20 million transaction in December.
Howard Baskin, who owns the rescue with his wife, Carole Baskin, said the land sale paves the way for the development of nearly 300 townhouses.
The rescue became well known during the "Tiger King" series that ran for two seasons.
According to Hillsborough County property records, an entity linked to Clearwater-based Boos Development paid $19.5 million for a portion of the property.
The animals were moved to Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge in Arkansas. The Baskins paid for the construction of larger enclosures there than they could build on their property in Tampa.
Big Cat Rescue's property is between Citrus Park and Westchase.