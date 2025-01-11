SUTTON, Mass. - Whittier Farms in Sutton is celebrating its 80th anniversary this year, and on Saturday, they hosted a special kickoff.

The farm welcomed the community to their Milk Store to enjoy an afternoon of local foods, showcasing the flavors of New England.

When asked the secret to keeping their business open for 80 years, Sam Staebner says perseverance is a major factor.

"I think it's just finding a way to overcome," said Staebner. "Whatever gets thrown at you, working through that and finding the strengths and weaknesses of the people in your organization, from the family, staff over the years. Just, being able to harness that energy."

The farm says they plan on having celebrations throughout the year to commemorate 80 years in business.