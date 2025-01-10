FAIRPORT, N.Y. — Small businesses play a vital role in our economy, but it can be challenging for any start-up to compete. To help, some small businesses are collaborating to promote mutual growth. That’s what’s happening inside a Fairport mini mart.

What You Need To Know Fairport Convenient is located at 154 N. Main St. in Fairport



The Barking Bun Catering Co. is open 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. for in-person service with grab-and-go available 3 p.m. to close



Subs with chips priced $8-$10

One of the costliest parts of doing business is retail or office space. Fairport Convenient on N. Main St. opened a new pop-up kitchen to allow up-and-coming eateries to cook and sell there. The first business in the space is The Barking Bun Catering Co.

Gage Cota can dice, sear and toast some savory sandwiches.

“The most popular is probably the Philly cheesesteak, you know, a classic,” said Cota, who owns The Barking Bun Catering Co.

His mobile food cart business that’s normally set up outside around Fairport during the warmer months is booming.

"Slammed all the time, yes, start to finish,” said Cota.

He doesn’t want winter to slow business down and when business is good, it's time expand. He is not sure if he is ready for his own restaurant, so when the owner of Fairport Convenient opened a pop-up kitchen for up and coming chefs, he was all in.

"I have access to better equipment and more ability through agriculture and the health department to be able to expand the menu,” said Cota.

Barking Bun subs and burgers to-go are getting people in the door who might not otherwise have stopped in. Increased foot traffic means increased sales for the store. It’s also a test-run for Cota to see what’s possible for the future of his tasty bite business without all the risks.

"We try to support local and it is good food. I am here for the second day in a row and I live right around the corner," said Jon Norton from Fairport.

"It is going great and it has a lot of room for growth. At some point this can become something huge. That's the plan at least so,” said Cota.

The two small businesses cross promote on social media and share resources.

Yelp data trends show strong growth nationally for pop-up concepts to share costs and repurpose unused space.