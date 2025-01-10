TAMPA, Fla. — Three Pasco County brothers had a rare opportunity to tour Tampa International Airport after winning first place in an annual FAA contest.

The contest, called the Airport Design Challenge, challenges students across the country to design an airport in the video game Minecraft. Winning the contest this year was an award-winning design of Tampa International. The brothers did such an impressive job; they were invited for a behind-the-scenes tour through the halls of Tampa International Airport

“We’ve been interested for as long as I can remember,” says Shaan Patel, one of the Aviator Bros.

“When I was 2-years-old, my dad got me my first model plane, and I played with it every day,” says Shaan. “I still have it. Now, we’ve grown our collection to over 50 planes.”

Aviation isn’t just a hobby for the trio, but a passion. It’s that passion that fueled the brothers to enter in the FAA’s Airport Design Challenge.

“This challenge has really extended our view of the whole airport itself,” said Krishiv. “We learned, not only about the architecture, but about the lines, the lights that are everywhere like the runways, the taxiways. It was just amazing. It was an eye opener.”

Their design was built on a digital landscape within the video game Minecraft. They modeled their design after Tampa International.

“We used Google Maps and they have this little measuring tool,” Shaan said. “Obviously, there were circles, there were ovals and stuff and that’s when we got to whip out our geometry formulas to measure all of that and get all of that right. But Google Maps really helped us get the measurements for the terminals, parking lots, airsides and all that.”

Winning the challenge led to the brothers and their family receiving a behind-the-scenes look at the real-life TPA. They even met some of the planning and development team along the way.

“Which was quite unique, especially for students to come in and use a program that they’re familiar using, such as Minecraft,” said Sierra LePore, director of planning for the Hillsborough County Aviation Authority. “And now they’re able to take our airport and recreate it and really put their own spin on it.”

They say it was a meaningful tour that may lead to a few promising careers in the future.

“After seeing this tour today, I would love to come to Tampa International Airport and work in management or work in architecture and improve the future,” said Shaan.