CLEVELAND, Ohio — In a post on social media, the West Side Market laid out their parking policies and systems update for this year.

You will be able to park for free for 90 minutes while the market is open and pay by credit card at a new kiosk if you do not wish to use your phone. Visitors will find signage at the lot with a QR code and parking rules.

The post also states that “parking will remain free from 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays.”

"We would like to thank the community for the feedback we’ve received over the past 6 months," the post reads.