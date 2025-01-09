TAMPA, Fla. — A pandemic-fueled type of education has proven its lasting effects. There are now 95,000 microschools in the United States, according to the National Microschooling Center.

Microschools are typically small schools that serve only a handful of students. One microschool is making a big impact in the Tampa Bay area.

What You Need To Know According to the National Microschooling Center, there are now about 95,000 microschools in the country



The South Tampa Microschool has grown to more than 100 students recently



Microschools have a max of 12 students per class, allowing more one-on-one instructional time with the teacher

The founder of the South Tampa Microschool, Angela Kral, said this type of education is what more families are choosing over traditional public school.

The classrooms are small with flexible seating, and designed with an aesthetic to make students feel comfortable.

“In our model, even though we’ve grown to be not so micro anymore, we still keep our small class sizes because in classes of 8, 10, 12 students, there’s so much more opportunity for hands on learning and for students to have that individualization,” Kral said.

Kral, a former public school teacher, started the microschool during the pandemic. She said her only students at the time were her daughter and a few other kids.

“It was meant to be sort of a one year thing, but then we all really enjoyed the style of learning, and the lack of testing," she said. "So last year we came here, and we became a private school."

South Tampa Microschool has about 100 students in pre-kindergarten through middle school. Kral said despite the number not being “micro,” the concepts at this school still are.

“Now we’re seeing just because this is the original way, it’s not necessarily the best way, especially as public school has become so testing focused," she said. "So that’s a lot of the parents who come here from public schools — it’s because they do want to get away from that testing environment. Kids are not enjoying coming to school and they’re coming here because they want them to love learning again."

Creating a love for learning in each of these students is Kral’s goal, which she believes they are achieving.

Kral said she expects the middle school, Peninsula Prep, to continue growing some, but that she’s happy with the size of the elementary school right now.

The school started accepting school vouchers this year to help pay for tuition.