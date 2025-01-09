TAMPA, Fla. — Clothing designers in Tampa Bay are hoping to make their mark on the fashion industry.

That’s where the Tampa Bay Fashion Experience comes in. They’re helping Bay area designers get noticed by showcasing their work during New York Fashion Week.

What You Need To Know The Tampa Bay Fashion Experience is taking two models and two designers to New York Fashion Week





Amalia Bracho Bosch is a Latina designer whose clothing is inspired by her late father's art





Bosch said there’s been challenges including her age and funding

Each item of clothing tells a story for Amalia Bracho Bosch.

“This collection was inspired by one of three paintings of my dad with flowers,” said Bosch.

This is the sixth collection she’s had made in her native country of Colombia. Each piece is inspired by her late father’s paintings.

But this collection is even more special, because it’s landed her a spot in New York Fashion Week this year.

Bosch and another designer will be representing the Tampa Bay Fashion Experience.

But Bosch said it didn’t come without its challenges.

“Being my age and starting at this time, it was not an easy way to be validated,” she said. “And I think the face off has validated that part in me that has always been there and finally three years ago I was able to make my dream come true.”

Bosch said trying to create pieces in a sustainable way without capital investment has been difficult, and in a business where Latinas account for 11 percent of the fashion industry, she says representation is important.

"For me every time it happens on the runway, I feel like my parents, I feel that my parents are enjoying every minute of it," she said.

Research shows Hispanics are motivated buyers when it comes to fashion.

“We have to go to really have statement pieces that we share that we cherish and really take care of them,” Bosch said.

Just like her collections, which tell the story of her culture, Bosch is now creating pieces that she hopes will have broad appeal.

“To be representing Tampa Bay really this is those surreal moments, those moments where magic really happens,” she says.

With her collection representing clothes that are unique with a style and purpose, Bosch hopes her collection will move fashion forward.

New York Fashion Week takes place next month and the Tampa Bay fashion Experience will be represented by two designers and two models.