OHIO — Ohio saw a drop in initial unemployment claims to bring in the new year; however, there was a rise in continued claims, according to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.
The state, in total, saw 77,463 claims filed between Dec. 29 through Jan. 4.
Ohioans filed 9,369 initial unemployment claims during that time, which was 3,045 fewer than the previous week. Of these, 910 were flagged for identity verification to avoid fraud.
There were 68,094 continued unemployment claims, an increase of 9,347 filings.
Ohio's unemployment rate in November was 4.3% while the national rate for the same month was 4.2%. The state's labor force participation rate in November was 62.6% while the national rate for the same month was 62.5%.