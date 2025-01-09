PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Petersburg City Council is gathering Thursday for the first time since the Tampa Bay Rays seemingly reversed course, telling the city in a letter they want Tropicana Field repaired in time for the 2026 season.

With two new city council members and the mayor expected to be in attendance today, officials are hoping to get some clarity on where the deal, and those pricey ballpark repairs, will go from here.



However, the Rays are not officially on the city council’s agenda today.

While the new stadium deal and getting the current Tropicana Field fixed are two different issues and sets of funding, they certainly all tie together.

The last time Rays President Matt Silverman was at a city council meeting, he told reporters the team might not want the city to repair the Trop, which raised concerns that the team had one foot out the door.

But the letter from Silverman to St. Pete’s city administrator shows a change of heart.

While the Rays had been open to a scenario where the city bought out its obligation to fix the Trop, the team now supports and expects the city to rebuild the ballpark.

A letter from ⁦@RaysBaseball⁩ president says now they want the city to fix the Trop and plan to have weekly progress check ins.



A letter from @RaysBaseball president says now they want the city to fix the Trop and plan to have weekly progress check ins. It's in hopes that the stadium can reopen by March 2026.

They’re also asking repairs begin as soon as possible, because not having the Trop ready by Opening Day 2026 would cause expensive logistical problems.

The Trop sustained $56 million worth of damage from Hurricane Milton in October. The city is contractually obligated to repair the ballpark, and voted last month to move forward.

The Rays’ letter came after MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said it was possible the city could fix the Trop in time for the 2026 season.

Pinellas County Commissioner Chris Latvala, who has been a critic of the project, says that shows outside forces are intervening to try and keep the Rays here.

He posted on social media saying: “It took 21 days after the Pinellas Board of County Commissioners delayed the bond vote for the Rays to claim the project would cost another $200 million and be delayed a year. Now it's been 21 days since those bonds have been approved… when does construction start?’”

He then tagged the team on the post.

Some of the big questions still looming today: When will construction start on both the new and old ballparks?

And how will the difference in cost for the new stadium be made up after the Rays said the series of delays have made the project more expensive?