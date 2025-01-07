MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A nonprofit in Manatee County is struggling with the increased cost of their insurance, which raised their costs by 88 percent at the start of the year.

The Anna Maria Privateers raise money to provide kids with funds for college, but without their “Ship on Wheels,” they worry about what will happen to the nonprofit.

What You Need To Know The Anna Maria Island Privateers has been stuck with a huge increase to their auto insurance policy





If they cant find the money or a different insurance provider, the nonprofit is at risk of losing its main source of fundraising



The auto insurance is for the “Skullywag” that provides collision and liability coverage



Terry Kilpatrick is a volunteer at Anna Maria Island Privateers.

He sometimes helps work on the nonprofit’s 49-foot “Ship on Wheels” called SkullyWagon.

“It’s about kids in the community. It’s all about giving back,” he said.

Kilpatrick has been volunteering for the Anna Maria Island Privateers for three years, but even before that, giving back was his mission in life.

“I retired from the military, U.S. Army, 41 years as a lieutenant colonel. And I’m also retiring from nursing,” he said.

Volunteers at the nonprofit Anna Maria Island Privateers. (Spectrum News/Julia Hazel)

The AMI Privateers raise money to help local students pay for some of their college expenses. On average, the group raises $20,000 a year to provide scholarships to Manatee County high schoolers. Twelve students were selected in 2024.

“The ship is kind of what we call our money maker," Kilpatrick said. "Wherever we take our ship, it brings attention to our club."

But the nonprofit is at risk of losing its main source of fundraising. The cost of auto insurance for the “Skullywag” that provides collision and liability coverage is nearly doubling.

Kelly Sparkman, vice president of the nonprofit, says she is worried about the huge bill.

“We were paying roughly around $9,000 a year," Sparkman said. "It’s gone up to $17,000 for no reason. And it’s very scary for a nonprofit to have to find a way to come up with that money. So fundraising is what we have to do. Not only is it the insurance, but again, it’s the upkeep of the ship."

Now, the organization is faced with trying to raise enough money to pay for the insurance policy.

“If the Privateers did not have the ship, we would have a very difficult time raising money. Local businesses ask us to bring the ship out, and they will pay us to have the ship there. If we didn’t have the ship, I don’t know what we would do,” she said.

For now, the nonprofit is just trying to stay afloat so that Terry and his fellow volunteers can continue to support the community.

There will be a fundraiser on Jan. 19 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Clancy’s in Bradenton. The money from the fundraiser will go toward paying the insurance.