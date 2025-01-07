MILWAUKEE — Ongoing issues over the past few months when it comes to egg supplies in the United States appear to have culminated in grocers scrambling to try and keep up with demand as prices keep climbing.

“We’ve heard from retailers over the past few days about both price and supply challenges that they’ve been having,” said Mike Semmann, president and CEO of the Wisconsin Grocers Association. “Of course, this follows the seasonal demand high we see right over the holidays as well.”

Semmann said that while overall demand for eggs in the U.S. is at a roughly 50-year high, with demand climbing month-to-month over the past 20 months straight, the United States Department of Agriculture anticipates production should climb by roughly 3% in 2025, so hopefully any issues with egg supply and egg sales are short-lived.

“I think it’s going to be a few more months before we see a little bit of an uptick [in production], but retailers are optimistic that this is a temporary situation,” Semmann said.

