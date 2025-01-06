ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tampa Bay Rays officials are now leaning toward a repaired Tropicana Field being their home for the 2026 season.



According to Bay News 9 partner newspaper the Tampa Bay Times, in a Dec. 30 letter to St. Petersburg City Administrator Rob Gerdes, Rays president Matt Silverman said that the team had been open to considering a settlement that would buy the city out of its obligation to repair the ballpark.



In the letter, he said the Rays now “support and expect” St. Petersburg to rebuild the Trop according to its current use agreement.

However, the letter does not mention any indication of the team’s plans regarding $1.3-billion stadium and Historic Gas Plant redevelopment deal in downtown St. Petersburg.

Silverman does say in the letter that the city and the team should “establish a working group with key City personnel to meet on not less than a weekly basis to discuss progress and implement key decisions.”

Pinellas County commissioners approved bonds to finance a new stadium for the Tampa Bay Rays in December. The 5-2 vote unlocks $312 million in funding the county has pledged for the new ballpark.

The Rays have to meet several conditions on funding and designs by March 31 or the deal will automatically be terminated.



Read the full letter below:

Dear City Administrator Gerdes,

We would like to clear up any uncertainty relating to the repair and reconstruction of Tropicana Field. While we had been open to considering a scenario in which the City bought out of its obligation to rebuild the ballpark, the Rays support and expect the City to rebuild Tropicana Field in accordance with the terms of the current Use Agreement.

City Architect Raul Quintana made a presentation to City Council on December 12th with a schedule showing City Council approval of the GMP in March 2025 and the completion of the rebuild by Opening Day 2026. Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred also advised us that the City indicated that it is at least possible that the stadium could be ready for opening day 2026.

As I am sure you can appreciate, there is a very significant difference for the Rays between the repairs being completed for Opening Day on the one hand and a completion date later in the season on the other. A partial 2026 season in Tropicana Field would present massive logistical and revenue challenges for the Team. It is therefore critical that the rebuild start in earnest as soon as possible, that a realistic completion schedule be developed quickly and that the City diligently pursue the reconstruction as required by the Use Agreement.

We acknowledge and accept that, under the terms of the current Use Agreement, as a result of the destruction, the Term of the Use Agreement will be extended through the end of the 2028 MLB Season.

The League and the Rays stand at the ready to work hand in hand with the City throughout the reconstruction process to make sure the design and implementation satisfy MLB requirements and meet the necessary deadlines. We will convene an internal committee led by Melanie Lenz, and I suggest that we establish a working group with key City personnel to meet on not less than a weekly basis to discuss progress and implement key decisions. The League has indicated that they will be hiring an independent advisor to evaluate the timeline and monitor progress, and their advisor should also be part of the working group.

We look forward to a grand reopening.

Sincerely,

Matt Silverman