ORLANDO, Fla. — President-elect Donald Trump has promised to put tariffs on goods coming from other countries, including from China and Mexico.

Business leaders and economists say if that happens, it could mean prices increase on everything from toys to washing machines.

An Orlando appliance retailer said consumers should expect price increases, regardless of what measures the incoming federal administration implements. Stu Kimball, whose family has owned Southeast Steel Appliance Warehouse in Central Florida for 84 years, said prices for appliances have actually remained relatively steady in recent years — except after President Trump enacted steel and aluminum tariffs in 2018. Kimball said those tariffs led to an increase of prices of large appliances by about 20%.

“I don’t think there’s any product that isn’t fabricated with parts outside the United States,” Kimball said.

Even if Trump doesn't impose tariffs, or taxes placed on goods imported from other countries, Kimball said he expects prices to go up.

“We’ve already got notices from a number of our manufacturers that prices are going up the first of the year,” Kimball said.

Kimball said he expects about a 4% to 6% surge in the cost on appliances, which could add another $60 onto the price of a $1,000 product.

“The cost of materials, the cost of labor, everything is pretty much going up, and the manufacturers can only absorb so much,” Kimball said.

The National Retail Federation said if Trump enacts the tariffs he’s proposed, the average household appliance could cost up to 20% more on top of the other expected increases.

“If the distributor has to pay higher tariffs, they’re going to pass it along to us, and then at some point, we’re going to have to pass it along to the end user — to our customers. We can’t absorb it,” Kimball said.

Florida A&M University economics professor Ifeakandu Okoye said tariffs typically raise the prices of products.

“When a nation imposes a tax as he (Trump) did in 2018 on Chinese items, what that does is to raise the price by the amount of the tariff,” Okoye said.

Trump has proposed the tariff because he said other countries should have to pay their fair share of trade costs, and he also wants to encourage more production in the United States.

Buyers will ultimately try to work around the higher prices, Okoye said.

“The government loses because people can choose to go to somewhere else where they can buy these things cheaper,” Okoye said. “You might see cross-border trade going on — people visiting, say Mexico, for example.”

For now, Kimball’s three-generation family-owned business is trying to soften the possible impact for its customers by increasing inventory.

“A lot of the manufacturers have plants down there, so they’re gearing up and we’re bringing stuff in at the old price, so to speak, so that if the prices go up — which we think they will — we’ll have a healthier margin,” Kimball said.

No matter what happens with the economy, Kimball’s message to customers right now is to get necessary appliances instead of waiting it out.

“With a price increase of 4% to 6% coming, possible tariffs, so you’re going to spend more,” Kimball said. “So if you’re in the market to buy, now’s the time to buy.”

Economic experts said other products that could become more expensive, too, if more tariffs are put in place include smartphones, electronics like gaming consoles, shoes and toys.