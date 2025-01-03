CINCINNATI — EnterTRAINment Junction is set to close this weekend, but not all of its enchantment will be lost.

Matthew 25: Ministries, an international humanitarian aid and disaster relief organization, acquired several of its assests to continue sharing the displays with the community.

“We are honored to preserve the magic of EnterTRAINment Junction and ensure its legacy continues to inspire wonder,” said Tim Mettey, CEO of Matthew 25: Ministries, in a news release. “The creativity and joy that brought families together for so many years truly enhances our mission of helping others and will continue to create meaningful experiences that touch lives.”

Among the assests are model train displays and interactive exhibits which will be repurposed for Matthew 25's events. The displays will be placed into new and existing activities at Matthew 25's Blue Ash, Ohio campus and at its adventure park in Wilmington, Ohio, to allow future generations to enjoy them.

One assimilation will be in Matthew 25's Family Holiday Bash, a holiday world where the Christmas-themed assets will feature during a multi-day event. The organization also plans to expand its Independence Day Spectacular and month long fall attraction with spooky assests attained from EnterTRAINment Junction.

The assests will be introduced throughout 2025.