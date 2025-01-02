SPENCERPORT, N.Y. — A child’s mistake became the spark for a groundbreaking idea, changing the way families handle emergencies. When Steve Dambendzet’s son, Mathis, had an accident three years ago, the challenge inspired him to create a solution that could help countless families.

Steve and Mathis share a special bond, built on love, soccer and a sense of community.

Mathis, who eagerly looks forward to playing soccer with his dad after school, says “I just fell in love with it.”

What You Need To Know Steve Dambendzet created Instant Provider, an app that connects users with repair professionals instantly



The app was born out of frustration when Steve struggled to find quick repair services after his son Mathis accidentally shattered a glass door



Steve ensures user safety by thoroughly screening all providers

But three years ago, a friendly game of indoor soccer went awry. Mathis accidentally shattered a glass door while kicking a ball around the house. That night, finding a repair service proved impossible, and the family had to wait three days for help. Frustrated by the delays, Steve knew there had to be a better way.

“I said to myself: It has to be a better way,” Steve said.

Determined to make a difference, Steve spent three years developing Instant Provider, an app designed to connect users with repair professionals instantly.

“Let’s say you need dog walking, babysitting, landscaping or key duplication,” Steve explained. “You confirm the booking, and the provider receives a notification to accept or reject the job.”

Ethan Dunn, a landscaper and longtime friend of Steve, became the app’s first “Instant Provider.”

“I’ve been cutting his grass and plowing his driveway for about five or six years,” Dunn said. “I wanted to do it to get in touch with the community and build my business around here.”

As a corporate recruiter, Steve applies his professional expertise to thoroughly screen all Instant Providers, ensuring user safety.

“You pull up the app, find a provider near you, and they’ll be there in 30 minutes or less,” Steve added.

Mathis said his dad’s persistence is nothing short of inspiring.

“It’s pretty cool and unique,” Mathis said, reflecting on how his mistake sparked an idea that now helps others.