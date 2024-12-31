CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A sports complex at the former Eastland Mall site is closer to becoming a reality after the Charlotte City Council gave it a green light with extra funding.

What You Need To Know A sports complex, which includes an indoor and outdoor sports facility, is expected to open in 2026 at the former Eastland Mall site



The Charlotte City Council approved allocating additional funding for the project in September due to infrastructure needs and rising costs



Charlotte Soccer Academy, one of the developers of the complex, said this will help with the shortage of fields in that area

The indoor and outdoor amateur sports facilities will go on the vacant 29-acre plot at the former Eastland Mall site.

Charlotte Soccer Academy is one of the four developers behind this sports complex.

“I think for this side of town in particular, [soccer is] booming. It's growing and there's not enough soccer fields in the community to cater for the number of kids that are excited to play and learn,” Charlotte Soccer Academy Director of Coaching Dan Dudley said.

Currently, players ages 3 to 21 practice in dozens of fields in the Charlotte area, including softball and baseball outfields at schools.

“Managing space, I think, is a big issue for us. We do a decent job, making sure every group has their own space,” Dudley said.

The club is growing, going from 200 players in 2010 to 8,500 this year.

“You can see we're utilizing all our fields here to that to the best of our ability but with our growth right now, I feel having new fields this side of town will be an unbelievable step in the right direction,” Dudley said.

EDGE Sports Global, Bolton, Ivory and Cantey LLC and Southern Entertainment are the other developers.

In September, the Charlotte City Council moved the project forward, investing a total of $41 million, which is $11 million more than planned for reimbursement expenses associated with public infrastructure improvements. Officials said the additional funds will help with infrastructure needs and rising costs.

“That’s why it's so monumental, because it has been an extremely long road to get here. A lot of different ideas have gone in, going out, but we're finally to a point where, like I said, by 2027, 90% complete with an economic engine,” District 5 council member Marjorie Molina said.

The sports complex will go into the area where many proposals have come and gone since the demolition of the mall in 2013. It will be next to 80 acres where residential, retail space and a park are already in the works.

In November, the 72-unit residential community for active adults called Evoke Living was the first completed component of the Eastland redevelopment. That same month, Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation released an updated design for the 4.5-acre park at the former Eastland Mall site with a multipurpose court area, fenced dog lounge, splash pads and two lawn areas.

Molina, who represents this area, said the sports complex is expected to be an economic driver for east Charlotte.

“You're talking about over $100 million of impact on those 30 acres, 500 jobs,” Molina said.

CSA said this will allow soccer to grow in an area with shortage of fields.

“Not only the development of the kids, but it's going to allow the community to have a better sense of playing soccer in the neighborhood… the local area,” Dudley said.

According to CSA, the fields will be open in 2026 and they will be available for rent for other programs and organizations.

Basketball, volleyball, pickleball courts and a fitness center are planned for the indoor facility.

The complex is expected to be available for concerts and have dining opportunities.