TAMPA, Fla. — Raymond James Stadium hosted its second bowl game of the college football postseason Tuesday afternoon between two giants of the sport in the ReliaQuest Bowl.

What You Need To Know The University of Michigan took on the University of Alabama in the 2024 ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa on New Year's Eve



In its history, the bowl has generated over a billion dollars in economic impacts for the Tampa Bay region



The bowl has given about $4 million to local charities since 2016



The Michigan Wolverines defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide, 19-13

The University of Michigan Wolverines took on the University of Alabama Crimson Tide in one of the more prominent matchups of the bowl season.

Over the last 30-plus years, this bowl game has generated over a billion dollars in economic impacts for the Tampa Bay region and, in 2016, it’s given over $4 million to local charities.

Whether it’s rounds of corn hole, or candied bacon next to a sangria fountain, nothing is more college football than tailgating ahead of a huge matchup between two storied programs.

“We got here with the lots opened,” said Victor Joseph, an Alabama fan who lives in St. Pete. “Lots opened at 8. We got here at 7:50.”

Joseph has been rolling with the tide for the last 16 years and says he still has family in Alabama.

If you look at his spread, he knows how to do a tailgate right.

“This is an AM tailgate,” he said. “So, you got to switch it up. So, you know we’ve got the same grill fountain you need that. We got the Bloody Marys pre-mixed. We got your scrambled eggs. We got your pork platter. We got some ham, some candied bacon.”

He says he runs Soup Café and Pub in St. Pete. He doesn’t get much time to travel but when he found out Bama would be in the ReliaQuest Bowl, he couldn’t wait for the game.

“Very excited,” Joseph said. “It’s a good ball game. It’s here in my hometown. I didn’t have to travel far, and I knew it be a great time, so I’m very excited.”

But there’s another major college football program here too and their fans have showed out.

“I’m 46 years old and I can never remember not being a Michigan fan,” said Adam Tedora, who lives in Land O’ Lakes but grew up in Michigan.

Whenever the Wolverines are in Florida, according to Tedora, he’s there too.

“Even if they were in Miami or Jacksonville or anywhere in the state, I definitely make the trip to go watch them play, for sure,” he said. “They could be practicing out here, and I’d love to watch them play.”

He has loved ones that’s flown from Michigan to Tampa to be here for the ReliaQuest Bowl a year after the team won it all against Washington in the national championship.

“I’ve got my couple of daughters here, some people I work with, corn hole, food, you know, family, friends, having a good time watching football,” Tedora said. “It doesn’t get better than that.”

The atmosphere outside is almost as raucous as what happened inside the stadium.

Even with a little rain, it’s a beautiful day for football.

“We’re still in shorts on a T-shirt,” Tedora said. “I’m not going to complain about a little cloud cover.”

“I mean, we’re in Florida,” said Joseph. “What can you ask for?”

Michigan defeated Alabama in the ReliaQuest Bowl, 19-13.