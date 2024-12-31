PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — For the first time in nearly 15 years, the Pinellas County Commission approved a parking rate increase which takes effect on Jan. 1, 2025. The rate increase applies to all county parking spaces, beach access points, boat ramps, shelters and campgrounds.

The new daily $6 flat rate represents an increase from $2 to $5, depending on your location.

County parking and transportation officials said this increase brings Pinellas County in line with other neighboring cities and counties and standardizes the fee across its approximately 2,000 parking spaces.

Initially set to take effect on Oct. 1, 2024, commissioners delayed implementation until the start of the new year because several county parks were still closed with extensive storm damage from Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

Residents and visitors at Sand Key Park, which reopened on Dec, 21 after being closed for months, had differing opinions about paying more money to park.

“Families come out and they’re trying to do something with their whole family that doesn’t cost an arm and a leg these days,” said Ashley Walters, who was visiting from Ocala in Marion County and opposed the increase.

“Unfortunately, with all the fees and everything that it takes to get to the places for gas, it’s just disheartening. A lot of families go to the beach because they can’t afford to do Busch Gardens and some of the amusement parks,” Walters expressed.

Hillsborough County resident Julio Herrera was also spending time at Sand Key Park with nearly 10 family members and disagreed with the decision to raise rates.

“It shouldn’t go up,” said Herrera. “I moved to Florida a little over a year ago, and this is supposed to be the Sunshine State. If you want to keep a sunshine smile on my face, then don’t add that extra dollar,” he said.

Pinellas County resident Scott Sinclair enjoys fishing at Sand Key Park and believes the new standard fee is a reasonable increase.

“I’ve lived in Florida for just over a year, and the idea of paying $6 for parking may seem like a lot for some people, but that’s a bargain to me,” said Sinclair.

“This park has been closed for months since the hurricane, so I guess I’ll pay a few extra bucks. It doesn’t bother me. It’s not an exorbitant fee,” he said.

There is good news for frequent users. Rates for the six months and annual pass will stay the same.

There are also special discounts for seniors and service members.