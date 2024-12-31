MILWAUKEE — Another popular Milwaukee brewery is closing.
City Lights Brewing Company took to Facebook on Tuesday to announce its final day open will be this Saturday, Jan. 4.
“It is with heavy hearts and deep sadness that we announce the closing of City Lights Brewing Company. After years of brewing incredible beers, serving delicious food, celebrating, and creating memories together, the time has come to close our doors for the last time this Saturday, 1/4,” the brewery said in part.
The brewery said the decision comes after it faced “numerous challenges” that became “unsustainable.”
City Lights opened in 2017 and has earned various awards for “brewing excellence,” including for its signature Hazy IPA, according to the brewery website.
City Lights Brewing Company thanked its staff, patrons, supplies, the community and more in the Facebook post, saying, “Your love for great beer, your smiles, and your unwavering support have made our brewery more than just a place—it has been a gathering spot, a hub of connection, and a home.”
The closure comes amid several other popular Wisconsin breweries announcing their goodbyes.
In October, MobCraft Beer said it was selling its brewery, taproom and intellectual property at the beginning of December. Last month, Molson Coors announced it would shut down its Leinenkugel’s Brewery in Chippewa Falls as well as another brewery in the state.
City Lights Brewing Company said though its closing its doors, its story “doesn’t end here,” hinting at the possibility of carrying on the brewery’s spirit in the future.