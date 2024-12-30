GREEN BAY, Wis. — A Sunny Boutique in Green Bay rode seasonal ups and downs in 2024 like most retailers.

It’s a pattern owner Natalie Lasecki-Fischer is familiar with.

“I’m going to say this was probably a flat year compared to the last two years that I’ve been at this location at this size,” she said. “I’m OK with that. It’s better than being anything down.”

To hold sales steady and to grow, Lasecki-Fischer keeps close tabs on what customers want and adjusts her stock accordingly.

“I try to focus on something for everybody at every price point. You’ve just got to be smart about that,” she said. “Sometimes the smallest item is $10 and that gets you through those days that aren’t so busy. Then you have those price points that are higher, and it’s a good day.”

Making the most of good days is key as retail spending is expected to remain stable or slow sightly in 2025. Annual growth industrywide is expected to retract slightly from 3.2% to 3.1%, according to Colliers International.

The investment management company attributes that to current economic conditions, rising costs to do business, global instability and ever-changing consumer behaviors.

Jill Schultz, who just opened her brick-and mortar bakery called Fivethumbsup (CQ) is riding a wave of excitement headed into the new year in a new location.

Her speciality is homemade cheesecake.

“I make it in many varieties. Even cheesecake tacos, you’ll see that is my new thing,” Schultz said. “Cheesecake balls dipped in chocolate. We’re known for our flights, four different flavors on a flight board. But I’ve grown into things like cinnamon rolls, cookies, chocolate eclairs, Nutella puff pastries and today, I just added bagels for the first time.”

She’s looking to further cement her brand in downtown Green Bay in the coming year.

“Get my name out more. Have more foot traffic on a daily basis. Get more people to taste my product and just continue to grow,” Schultz said.

Laseki-Fischer is already re-ordering clothing and products for 2025’s winter holiday shopping season.

“It’s retail. You’re going to have a good day, you’re going to have a bad day, but you know what? It always pans out in the end,” she said. “It’s fun to watch the flow of it. There are some stress moments in life, but that’s how it goes. You just kind of go, ‘God will get me through this,’ and he usually does.”