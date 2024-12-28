DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — New Year’s Eve preparations are underway across Central Florida and locals in Daytona Beach are getting ready for the city's 18th annual New Year’s Eve on Main Street party.

The popular event is expected to draw close to 10,000 people locally and from out of town, according to event promoter, Al Smith.

What You Need To Know



The event will span along Main Street from A1A to S. Peninsula Drive and will be pedestrian-only for the duration of the night.

The packed agenda includes a beach ball drop on the corner of Main Street and Wild Olive Avenue at midnight, fireworks on the Daytona Beach Main Street pier, an outdoor stage for people to dance on in the parking lot of the Full Moon Saloon, and even a dance contest for families and kids alike.

This isn’t Smith’s first experience with the New Year’s Eve on Main Street in Daytona Beach.

It’s his 16th year planning the celebratory event, and he says it never gets old.

“For me, it’s like doing an orchestra and making sure it all comes together," he said. "Everything happens when it’s supposed to happen."

While he expects about half of the crowd to come from the Daytona Beach area, he said the other half will be out-of-towners.

“It’s so funny, because I’ve been here my whole life and I take it for granted, but so many that come from somewhere else just get so excited and they get to walk up and down, it’s pleasant,” he said.

Smith said the event is not only pleasant for those attending, it's also a good night for local businesses on Main Street that will reap the economic benefits.

Bobby Guidotti, the owner of Main Street Tattoo, says his goal was to “bring a light to Main Street” following the build-out of his tattoo parlor in 2019.

Part of bringing that light is helping to foster a welcoming and family friendly environment to businesses like his located on Main Street during the New Year’s Eve festivities.

“This year for Main Street during the New Year’s party, we’re actually doing an entire kid’s section," he said. "So we're super super excited to bring that to the city, to the families, and everybody coming into Main Street. Just trying to create something totally new, re-vibing and something where it’s a community event."

Although Main Street is known for being a world-famous party street, Smith and business owners like Guidotti say they are hoping to give it a new reputation by incorporating a kid’s zone into the event.

“We’re in a beach town and we get a lot of tourists, so our goal was to help create where people want to come and have a friendly environment where they can bring their kids,” Guidotti said.

Like most businesses on Main Street, Guidotti’s tattoo shop will keep its doors open until 2 a.m. on New Year’s Eve.

He said whether it’s families wanting to swing by for some hot cocoa or those simply wanting to get a fresh tattoo, everyone is welcome.

As for parking, Smith said there are multiple lots and garages near the event. He encourages people, though, to use ride-sharing services to avoid drinking and driving.

The event will take place from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.