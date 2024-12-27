HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY — With the signing of the American Relief Act 2025 into law, the U.S. Small Business Administration can continue processing disaster loans to provide financial assistance to those affected by natural disasters nationwide.

According to McKinsey & Company, Hurricane Milton affected 34 counties in Florida, which were home to nearly 60% of the state’s small businesses.

After two months of waiting, some business owners say the new funds will assist them in reopening

It will help people such as Jennifer Winchester, the CEO of Playground Pro.

“Primarily, we do childcare centers, churches, and HOAs,” she said. “We do custom playgrounds, so we are able to custom fit your playground and they are Amish-made.They are really made to last.“

While her playground sets are strong enough to withstand a storm, Winchester says her business took a severe financial hit following multiple hurricanes.

“It really pushed a lot of projects back, and I lost the projects because of that,” she said about lost sales.

Three years ago, the single mother took a leap of faith to start a business to build playgrounds when she couldn’t find the perfect one for her own children. After the storms, she found herself rebuilding and visited the Small Business Administration office to apply for a loan.

“It is just me and God is by business partner,” she said.

Winchester is one of the thousands of applicants who are relying on the low-interest SBA loan to help her business recover.

The SBA received additional funds to resume issuing disaster loans in the aftermath of hurricanes Milton, Helene, and Debby.

Ryck Morales is with the SBA and states that funding initially ran out on Oct. 15.

After a near government shutdown was averted, the American Relief Act 2025 was signed into law.

“This is historic,” Morales said. “For the first time, we’ve experienced all these disasters. That’s why we had this issue of waiting for Congress to allocate new funds. That issue is resolved and we encourage people to apply.”

Business owner Susan Chellini is also benefiting from the assistance.

“Everyone should patronize small businesses — that is the heart and soul of America,” said Chellini. “You know, the small business goes. Then the town goes.”

She says that the key to economic recovery following back-to-back storms involves making small businesses whole.

Business owners can apply until Jan. 7 at the ‘Business Recovery Assessment Center’ in Hillsborough County. The location is 2101 E. Palm Ave. in Tampa.

The center serves as a one-stop shop where businesses can access coaching on SBA disaster loan programs, business mentoring, and funding strategies.

It’s hours of operation are:

Thursday, Dec. 26: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 27: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 28, and Sunday, Dec. 29: Closed

Monday, Dec. 30: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 31: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 1: Closed

Thursday, Jan. 2: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 3: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 4, and Sunday, Jan. 5: Closed

The SBA can also be reached by visiting SBA.gov or by calling (800) 659-2955 between 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.