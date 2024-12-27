TAMPA, Fla. — The busy holiday travel weekend is expected to peak today at Tampa International Airport with as many as 87,000 passengers expected to go through the facility today.

Early Friday, there are no major delays being reported but there is a storm system sweeping across the southeastern U.S. today, though it is not expected to cause any major travel problems.

If you are flying today or doing a pickup or drop off at Tampa International, airport officials are asking you arrive early and check your flight status before leaving the house.

And if you are parking at the airport, book that online before arriving as parking is tight this time of year.

And finally, use the cell phone lot. It keeps you out of traffic and also helps cut down on traffic at curbsides.

The holiday travel rush will continue through the new year with the airport seeing 80,000 passengers per day all the way through January 6.