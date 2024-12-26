LAKELAND, Fla. — In less than two months, passengers at Lakeland Linder International Airport will be able to dine in as they wait for their flights.

Airport officials announced the upcoming opening of its new restaurant, Sora Eatery, which they say will contribute to further growth.

What You Need To Know A new restaurant is coming to Lakeland Linder International Airport.



Sora Eatery will take the place of Waco Kitchen after it abruptly shut down.



Sora plans to have a soft opening on Feb. 15, 2025.

Director Kris Hallstrand will get to see the growth firsthand. As the airport's longest-tenured employee, she’s witnessed it evolve into a commercial site — and now into a full-service airport.

“It’s a big deal,” Hallstrand said. “Passengers expect it when they come into an airport to have some snacks before the flight or even after the flight, if you just want to sit and relax before you get onto the Polk Parkway and on to your friends and family.”

The airport used to have a restaurant called Waco Kitchen, but Hallstrand said it suddenly shut down.

“It really had nothing to do with the location," she said. "It was just how it worked out for the company, and the decision was made to close down abruptly."

Soon, Sora, which means "sky" in Japanese, will take its place after signing a five-year lease to provide a variety of dishes.

“You can get a smash burger, wings, and all the good stuff that is American flair," Hallstrand said. "But you can also get some Korean, Japanese, and other Asian-inspired dishes, if that’s what you’re into."

She said the best part is the restaurant will be open to everyone, not just passengers.

“Our community can come here because you don’t have to go through TSA," she said. "You can sit up here and have a great meal and watch the airline do its thing out on the ramp."

This not only contributes to the area's success, but also attracts more people to Avelo Airlines.

“As soon as the word is out on the street and the more people that are exposed to the airport, the better the airport is going to be, and the airline is going to be strong as well,” Hallstrand said. “And that’s what we need. We need strong partners to move this airport forward in the future.”

Sora plans to have a soft opening on Feb. 15, 2025.