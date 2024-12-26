ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s a December to remember when it comes to tourism revenue.

According to Visit Orlando, hotel bookings for the holiday week between Christmas and New Year’s are pacing ahead of last year.

Officials with Rosen Hotels say the football games are helping them sell out rooms

The Pop-Tarts Bowl is Saturday and the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl is Tuesday. Bowl games mean heads in beds at hotels this week, and area hotels say the bowl business is a good business to be a part of.

Iowa State football fan Bryce Sneed isn’t just in Central Florida this week for a football game. He says his family has plans to go to Universal, restaurants and enjoy the warm weather.

Going to a bowl game is an annual tradition for Sneed . In fact, he and his wife were in town for the 2021 Cheez-It bowl when the Cyclones took on Clemson. These trips, he said, are a dedicated investment.

“I think $3,000 total, and that’s all in,” Sneed said about his trip. “From hotel, restaurants, everything so far, it’s really, really accommodating.”

Sneed’s dollars will go to the Orange County Tourism Development Tax. In 2023, TDT revenue for December saw a slight decrease from December 2022, but Visit Orlando says hotel bookings are up from this same time a year ago. Rosen Hotels agrees.

“Between Christmas and New Year's it slows down, but we have seen an uptick due to the bowl games,” said Jay Finklestein, assistant general manager of the Rosen Plaza Hotel. “We will be hosting one of the team bands, so that is an increase and uptick in rooms for that.”

According to Finkelstein, without the bowl games the next few days, the hotel would be at about a 60% occupancy. He said it is currently on-target for a near sellout.

“We are seeing a tremendous amount of business convention wise, and leisure wise,” Finklestein said. “This time of year, it is a leisure market.”

Florida Citrus Sports CEO Steve Hogan said the Cheez-It Bowl, Pop-Tarts Bowl, last months Florida Classic, and last week’s Cure Bowl are expected to generate $100-$150 million for the local economy.

Kick off for the Pop-Tarts Bowl is 3:30 Saturday.