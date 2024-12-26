SANFORD, Fla. — For those visiting downtown Sanford, parking may be limited for the foreseeable future as a construction project has fenced off a parking lot on Palmetto Avenue and Second Street.

The Historic District of Downtown Sanford is full of unique restaurants and businesses like the locally owned shop Spice is Nice.

What You Need To Know A new multi-use complex is set to be built in the Downtown Sanford's Historic District near the corner of Palmetto Avenue and Second Street



On Dec. 18, developers fenced off the parking lot at Palmetto Avenue and Second Street, including street parking on the west side of Palmetto Avenue



Owners of small businesses like Spice is Nice are concerned that the lack of parking might impact their bottom line



Construction on the new site on Palmetto Avenue and Second Street is set to begin at the end of January 2025

It’s a store with all sorts of spicy delectables, including 650 sauces from 13 different countries.

“So, it’s all things spicy," said Spice is Nice Owner Dino Ferri. "Spicy foods and drinks from all around the world."

Ferri open up almost three years ago after retiring as the CEO of the Central Florida Zoo and was able to find his niche.

“I wanted to open up an Italian market. There were already Italian markets, so I thought let’s get even more specific, and I went to spicy food,” Ferri said. “I’ve owned a hot sauce company for nine years. I love spice and if I’m not sweating, I’m not eating.”

Ferri said he strategically chose the Historic District of Downtown Sanford in hopes of benefiting from the growth and foot traffic.

“There are always the slow days. Wednesdays and Thursdays are slow, weekends are great. Especially when there are events,” Ferri said. “I chose specifically Palmetto because we have the Food Truck Festival, Pints and Paws, the Sofas and Suds. There’s always something going on downtown.”

But with growth comes some growing pains.

Sanford Main Street announced that a mixed-use complex, which will serve as an apartment upstairs and retail/restaurants on the first floor, is being built on Palmetto Avenue and Second Street where a parking lot currently sits.

And on Dec. 18, the area became fenced off to prepare for construction, which in return leaves less parking for those visiting the area.

“I think as a business owner, my biggest frustration was that the timing could have been better,” Ferri said. “I mean, construction isn’t starting until January, so why close the parking lot off in December and impact the street parking in December, right before Christmas shopping and the holidays?”

The holiday season is usually the best time of the year for small businesses like Ferri’s, and he says he has already seen a difference this year.

And while it can be upsetting, Ferri said he appreciates that the city is listening to his concerns, and he knows this type of construction comes with the territory.

Ferri said he’s happy where he’s at and he hopes the new site will bring in more people.

“You know, we’re here for the long haul," he said. "People will be here, people come and people enjoy it."

Ferri said the city has done its part to try to ease the burden by opening up lots and renting spaces from business owners.

Construction on the new site on Palmetto Avenue and Second Street is set to begin at the end of January.