ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Christmas Eve was the last chance for shoppers to pick up those eleventh-hour gifts.

49% of those planned to shop online, while 37% said they'd go to department stores, 27% planned to head to discount stores, and 25% planned to go to clothing and accessory stores.

On the eve of the big day, Spectrum News found shoppers browsing the small businesses along Central Avenue.

"It's kind of a tradition," said Barbara Vega, who was browsing jewelry and other items at The Merchant. "We walk downtown all the time because we live close by, so we like the vibe here."

"No, I don't try to do this," said Laticia Argenti. "Our day kind of opened up unexpectedly, so it brought us out."

Argenti stopped in ZaZoo'd for stocking stuffers.

"One of my favorite shirts that I love to wear, because my sisters live in Tampa, is 'I love St. Pete because it's better than Tampa', and I bought it here at ZaZoo'd," Argenti said.

Vega said the unique items are also something she likes about the shops on Central.

"You find different things and even buy things from local artists, like some of the jewelry over there," Vega said.

"We are a destination for all local artists," said Denise Deja, manager of The Merchant. "All the boutiques around here are all small businesses that have specialized, mostly specialized, items that you can't really get in a lot of other places."

Deja said Christmas Eve saw a steady stream of customers into the shop.

"We've been very busy all day. Everyone's coming in for the last-minute shopping," she said.

Deja said those last minute shoppers are a welcome sight. The start of the holiday shopping season was pushed back by a late Thanksgiving, and she said business was slow until recently.

"It's probably been the worst of many years - the hurricanes, an election year. Election years are notoriously bad for retail," Deja said.

According to the National Retail Federation, holiday sales are projected to grow 2.5% to 3.5% from last year. That would lead to record spending of $979.5 billion to $989 billion between Nov. 1 and Dec. 31.

The National Retail Federation also says 71% of consumers plan to continue shopping in the week following Dec. 25.

The top reasons are to check out holiday sales and promotions, use gift cards, and return or exchange gifts.