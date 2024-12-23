ASHWAUBENON, WI — The Bay Park Square Mall in Ashwaubenon was buzzing with customers on Sunday as they wrapped up their holiday shopping.

Employees are expecting to be busy up until doors close on Christmas Eve.

That includes the mall’s director of marketing, Susan Videle, who speed walks through the center during this time of year. She said while she’s barely had time to rest, she enjoys her role in supporting retailers during the hectic season.

“I love this job. It’s different every single day,” said Videle. “I’m always kept on my toes. We’re dealing with a lot of retailers that want to do promotional content. We’re dealing with holiday in the mall right now.”

Videle said the boost in sales and mall traffic is partly driven by shoppers finding ways to save on shipping costs. Many customers are picking up in store after buying online.

“We’ve been extremely busy this year. Simon Property Group has reported an uptick in sales over 6.5% over last year,” said Videle. “We’re very happy to see the crowds out shopping, family shopping together, friends shopping together, getting the last-minute gifts going.”

Adan Cintron came from Milwaukee to find presents. It’s a task he usually doesn’t finish until Christmas morning. Despite quite the list for his family ahead, he said he felt confident his surroundings would inspire plenty of gift ideas.

“I’m an in-person shopper,” said Cintron. “I like to see it, touch it, feel it. I do very little shopping online. My wife’s more of the online. But that’s why we’re here today, because there were a few things I wanted to see in person.”

Cintron said being able to spend time with his wife while shopping is special to him. It’s a preview of that companionship he’ll get to enjoy more, once he can officially settle down in the holiday.

“Just the family time we have around the table, eating and enjoying each other and trying to just survive most of those holiday things that everyone goes through,” said Cintron.

The last chance to get holiday gifts at Bay Park Square Mall is Christmas Eve, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.