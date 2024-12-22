LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The holiday shopping season is in full force with Christmas just days away. One event in Louisville gave shoppers the chance to spend their dollars locally.

What You Need To Know Flea Off Market held its 13 th annual holiday bazaar over the weekend

annual holiday bazaar over the weekend

It was held at the Mellwood Art Center



The show featured dozens of creators and a visit from Santa Claus

This weekend, the Flea Off Market held its 13th annual holiday bazaar at the Mellwood Art Center. It featured dozens of artists, crafters, entrepreneurs and a visit from Santa Claus himself.

“The main presents are done, but if something reminds me of someone, then I’m just going to grab that real quick,” said shopper Sam Ingram of Louisville.

“We love this area, so it’s nice to support local,” added her friend, Miranda Kehrer.

Choosing to spend their dollars on small businesses is something that just means more to artists like Cameron Davis, who sometimes spends well over a month on paintings that are uniquely his own.

“That’s like my Christmas present,” he said. “I just like planting a seed of environment into the future generation and really just like the future of humanity, and I feel that’s how I can play my part in elevating the frequency on this planet.”

“Any dollar you can spend here is just going to make our community better, and I love that people have decided to do that,” said business owner Marianne Zickuhr, who makes handmade jewelry such as earrings and necklaces.