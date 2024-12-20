TAMPA, Fla. — The Pinellas Commissioners approved $312 million in bonds to keep the new Rays stadium project moving forward.

Now, many in the community are thinking about the boost this massive project could bring to the area.

Choosing just the right outfit might not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of the Tampa Bay Rays. But for Corby Ratliff, when people come to see the Rays, that means it’s a good day for business for him.

“It’s a vintage store. We carry sneakers, we carry streetwear. We carry accessories, skateboards. A little bit of everything,” he said. “There are more people on the street. You come during a Yankee game. It’s like walking through Busch Gardens on the street. You know. Like there’s a lot of people. It brings a lot of foot traffic to this area, and we have a better day when there’s a baseball game.”

For Anddrikk Frazier and his team from Best Source Consulting, that’s the kind of information that was vital to their work with the Rays and Hines redevelopment project of the Historic Gas Plant District.

“I think one of the things the Rays and Hines have both been adamant about is what this project means as far as economic development and opportunities for jobs and really recruit businesses here. It just so happens baseball has been the focal point,” he said.

Frazier said he doesn’t want people to forget the impact as the future of the deal still remains uncertain.

“Losing baseball is one thing, losing a development is something that’s completely different,” he said. “And the amount of jobs, the amount of training, the inability for us to keep and retain talent here that’s home grown. Losing a job creator like this project will be difficult to replace if it happens.”

Like the rest of us, he’s watching this all unfold, knowing what’s at stake.

“I’m very thankful the county commission has supported the project and finally approved the bond, but there’s been talk about this 45-day window. It’s more than 45 days, it’s a year. I mean, there’s no way we can make a 2028 deadline right now,” Frazier said.

Even with that, he’s optimistic there will still be an economic boost from the construction of the project, the businesses set to open up there and the ones that remain there who are depending on it.

“I’ve heard the statement of these being gifts or handouts. These are investments,” he said. “When you invest in something, you expect a return. And I think the return the citizens of St. Pete and the county can expect are more jobs, more opportunities for education and things culturally that we have not had here in St. Pete for some time.”

There’s still no word on what the next steps will be or when there will be an update on the status of the redevelopment project.