TAMPA, Fla. — The Alabama Crimson Tide will take on the Michigan Wolverines at 12 p.m. Tuesday at Raymond James Stadium in the 2024 ReliaQuest Bowl.

The game will bring in thousands of people to Tampa from Alabama and Michigan.

It will cap off another record-setting year for tourism in the Tampa area.

Florida — a great winter destination for Alabama and Michigan fans that are looking to root on their teams — and enjoy a few days in the sun.

Players have been in town for a week enjoying events at Busch Gardens and Clearwater Beach.

As the year ends with the big game, the Tampa Bay area is looking back at another record-breaking year in tourism.

Early estimates show Tampa area hotels will generate more than $1 billion in taxable revenue, up by more than $100 million compared to last year.