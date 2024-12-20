ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — According to Visit St. Pete-Clearwater, Pinellas County saw its highest ever economic impact from tourism dollars this year. President and CEO Brian Lowack said it totaled $11.2 billion, surpassing all previous years.

"Tourism continues to thrive here in Pinellas County, continues to be a premier destination of choices for visitors from all over the world," said Lowack.

Lowack said in 2024, that meant $6.4 billion in direct spending from 15.4 million visitors. The county saw about 300,000 more people stay overnight than last year for a total of 6.4 million hotel nights booked. More than $96 million was collected in bed tax.

The owner of the Prestige Collection Boutique Hotel on 5th Ave. NE said the numbers don't surprise him. He said he's seen bookings jump by 20% to 30% during the week.

"People come down, they want to be downtown, and they're staying with us. So, that has helped out quite a bit to be more consistent," said owner Mark Dexter.

Dexter said in the two and a half years since the hotel opened, guests have ranged from Tampa Bay residents looking for a staycation to business travelers from around the world. Since September, they've also included people impacted by Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

"We stayed open the whole time. We are in the highest, one of the highest, points in downtown St. Pete, so we didn't have to evacuate. So, most of our customers that came were people that were local, because they just had to leave their homes right down the road or on the beach," he said.

Visit St. Pete-Clearwater began working to get the word out in late October that accommodations and attractions around the region are open.

"As long as we as business owners, hotel and restaurants, do a good job taking care of those people when they come here, making the experience, I think it's good for everybody," said Dexter. "It helps us grow, and more businesses and more events come here."