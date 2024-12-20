COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Buckeyes are getting ready to take on Tennessee in the first round of the college football playoffs, and while the loss to Michigan three weeks ago still doesn’t sit well with fans, it did help the Buckeyes secure a home game in the first-ever 12-team bracket, bringing in a big economic boost.

Boston’s Pizza for one is expecting a bump in their sales over the weekend.

Tim Emery, owner of Boston’s Pizza estimates, “probably somewhere around a 20 to 30% increase over what we typically would have on that Saturday evening,”

The sports bar and restaurant is just a few minutes away from the Ohio State Stadium, which adds to the busyness on game days.

"We anticipate seeing some people throughout the afternoon before they head over to the stadium. And then, we'll probably start to see people around 7 p.m.,” Emery said.

Jesse Ghiorzi with the Greater Columbus Sports Commission says OSU football game days usually bring about nine to ten million bucks spent around town, but a first-ever playoff home game for Ohio State right before Christmas could mean more.

"We're estimating will be a $12 million direct visitor spend from the college football playoff first round,” Ghiorzi said.

This comes at a time tourism in Ohio is slower than usual.

"It's a great boost to have, you know, I wouldn't quite call it like found money, but kind of like finding a couple of extra coins in the in the couch cushion in this case for so many of these restaurants and hotels and shops that you might have thought that they're revenue was capped at the year towards the end of the year,” Ghiorzi said.

For business owners like Emery, Christmas is coming early.

"From a business standpoint,” Emery said, “the more games we get, the better. It's just like, you know, with the Crew in the playoffs or the Blue Jackets, if they make the playoffs, extra games are always a bonus."