OHIO — Ohio saw less initial unemployment claims, but a rise in continued claims, according to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.
From Dec. 8 to Dec. 14 the state saw 63,073 claims in total.
Ohioans filed 8,859 initial unemployment claims, 1,930 less than the previous week's numbers. Of these, 1,041 were flagged for identity verification to avoid fraud.
For continued claims, residents filed 54,484 which is 3,175 more than the previous week.
The unemployment rate in Ohio for October was 4.3% while the nation's was 4.1%. Ohio's labor force participation rate for the same month was 62.5% and the national rate was 62.6%.