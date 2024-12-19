As more than 4.9 million Ohioans head out for their holiday plans, they may save a few bucks on gas this year compared to previous years.

Gas prices are expected to be lower for the holiday period this year compared to last year. During the last two weeks of 2023, gas prices sat around $3.12, according to AAA.

Below, you'll find the 10 lowest-priced stations today in the Columbus area along with a gas price map and a look at what a gallon cost in the recent past. The information is all powered by by Gas Buddy.

TOP 10 LOWEST GAS PRICES IN COLUMBUS

MAP: GAS PRICES ACROSS COLUMBUS

PRICE TRENDS FOR COLUMBUS

HISTORICAL PRICE CHART