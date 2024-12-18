GENEVA, N.Y. — Grants are essential for sustaining the arts, providing vital funding for programs, exhibitions and workshops.

For community art centers like The Dove Block Project in historic downtown Geneva, these funds are the backbone of creativity, keeping it accessible to everyone in the Finger Lakes region.

The Dove Block Project offers weekly workshops, exhibitions and programs for artists of all ages.

“Geneva does not have a strong visual arts tradition. They have theater and music, so we thought it would be nice to bring visual arts to everyone in not only Geneva but the surrounding areas, and we had amazing response," said Kathryn Vaughn, co-chair of the Board of Directors.

The center’s exhibits celebrate diverse talents, including work by artists with disabilities, while honoring the building’s history. The space was once home to Arthur Dove, a modernist painter who worked there during the Great Depression.

“This building was important to Arthur Dove, a close colleague of Georgia O’Keeffe. It’s exciting to honor his legacy while also giving artists in the community a platform," Vaughn added.

Artist Maureen Church finds inspiration in Dove’s legacy, drawing energy from the studio’s history.

“I love the simplicity, the directness and freedom. It’s inspired my own work,” Church shared. She also demonstrated her creative process, adding, “This was a painting I did as a demonstration. You have to work quickly when you work plein air because you’re working against the sun.”

This year, The Dove Block Project received a $15,000 grant from the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA), which Vaughn says is critical for keeping the center running. “The NYSCA grant for having a part-time administrative assistant is going to be wonderful for us because everybody else volunteers,” she explained.

The grant enables the center to focus more on programming and less on administrative burdens.

Harold Copp, programming director, praised the dedication of their volunteers.

“Hardcore volunteers want to dedicate their time and effort. It also takes a great deal of enthusiasm,” he said.

The funding also helps the center continue showcasing local artists’ talents to thousands of visitors.

“We’ve had over 9,000 people come through and participate in our programs," Vaughn said.

Grants like the one from NYSCA not only keep The Dove Block Project alive, but also help artists sell their work and support themselves. For Geneva and the surrounding communities, this center is more than an arts venue — it’s a thriving hub of creativity and connection.