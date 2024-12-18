TAMPA, Fla. — It’s a busy time of year at Tampa International Airport.

And not just because of holiday rush of travelers.

The airport is beginning an ambitious expansion project with Wednesday’s groundbreaking of its new Airside D terminal.

The airport is looking even further into the future with the new airside expected to open in 2028.

Airport officials shared renderings of what the new airside will look like. The new state-of-the-art 16-gate airside will help accommodate international and domestic travel.

It will be made up of two levels that will include an arrival processing area on the first floor and two airline lounges, as well as shopping and dining at the center.

The airside will help TPA, which currently served an estimated 25 million passengers annually, accommodate the region’s growth and serve up to 35 million annual passengers by 2037.

Jeff Siddle, VP of Planning and Development for the airport, said as the population continues to grow so does the need for more gates at the airport.

“We really believe when this opens the opportunity for continued expanded international operations and bringing more connectivity from our region to the world will actually be elevated and expanded, so we’re excited about the opportunity,” said Siddle.

Board members of the airport approved the $91 million contract that will also include installing security fencing around the airside and establishing contractor offices.

Construction will kick off in the new year and it’s expected to be ready by 2028.