WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — Things are moving in the right direction in Pasco County to create a downtown area in Wesley Chapel.

What You Need To Know The Pasco County Commission approved an ad valorem tax worth about $50 million for the Legacy Wiregrass Ranch project in Wesley Chapel



The project hopes to create a downtown hub for the Pasco County community just east of I-75



It's a response to the quickly growing community, which, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, is in a county that's seen one of the highest levels of net domestic migration from 2022 to 2023

The Pasco County Commission approved a $50 million tax rebate on Dec. 10 for Legacy Wiregrass Ranch, kicking off what hopes to be a central hub for one of the fastest growing areas in Florida.

“I couldn’t be more excited to be part of the community,” said Avi Nannival, owner of Woof Gang Avalon Park in Wesley Chapel. “There’s new developments opening at every corner.”

Soon, one of those corners will look to be the heart of Wesley Chapel.

“In my mind, we’re building the downtown of Pasco County here,” said Kathryn Starkey, chairperson for the Pasco County Commission.

Starkey, referring to Legacy Wiregrass Ranch, will be a few miles away from Nannival and Woof Gang.

It’s a project expected to add hotels, entertainment space, retail, restaurants and places for people to live.

“These funds could be used for green space within a mixed-use development capital, for new entertainment or sports venues or developments that could bring increased walkability, vibrancy and tax revenues to the county,” said Scott Sheridan of Wiregrass Ranch. “That is exactly what we believe Legacy Wiregrass Ranch will do.”

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Pasco County has seen one of the highest levels of net domestic migration from 2022 to 2023.

This year, a study from Consumer Affairs rated Wesley Chapel the number one place to move to in Florida.