ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tampa Bay Rays officials said last week they were optimistic Pinellas County would vote in favor of the $312 million in bonds to keep the new stadium project moving forward.

But it’s not a sure thing when the Pinellas County commission meets on Tuesday.

Ahead of Tuesday’s 2 p.m. meeting, the commission asked for proof that the Rays are still going to uphold their end of the bargain when it comes to the new stadium.

The Rays have to meet several conditions on funding and designs by March 31, or else they won’t be able to access the bonds that the commission is voting on Tuesday.

It’s unclear if that evidence from the Rays has been provided to the commission but when it comes to the vote, there is at least one commissioner on the fence about approving the bonds.

Commissioner Dave Eggers also stressed getting more information from the Rays at a workshop session last week.

“Perform what they’re supposed to perform and then this commissioner is likely to recognize the work that we did in July,” Eggers said.

Eggers was one of two no votes against the stadium project back in July.

But at last Thursday’s workshop, he said the commission should honor its prior commitments to the Rays with the deal that was previously approved.