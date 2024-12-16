SkillBridge mentors military members in civilian workforce

TAMPA, Fla. — Military personnel can prepare for work in the civilian world before even being discharged from the service.

Capt. Stephen Quinn has served eight years in the United States Army and will be honorably discharged in March.

The Blackhawk helicopter pilot and flight instructor is pursuing a career in construction while still in the military. His training is part of the Department of Defense SkillBridge program.

Local businesses like TomCo Solutions partner with the program to give service members valuable experience in the civilian workforce.

“I love education,” said contractor Tommy Whitehead, President and CEO of TomCo Solutions. “We have 40% of the construction workforce retiring in the next five to six years and so we need to train more professionals.”

Whitehead has been mentoring Quinn through the SkillBridge program for about one month.

“For the most part, right, being a pilot in the military, we’re managing a lot of things. Not only aircraft, personnel, missions, or last-minute missions or long missions or long-term planning missions, but it all comes down to management,” said Quinn.



Whitehead appreciates Quinn’s work ethic.

“Stephen came to us without a lot of construction experience but Stephen was a Blackhawk helicopter pilot. Talk about being able to command troops and being able to work under stress,” said Whitehead. “He has exceptional leadership skills that we’re deploying in our company, we can teach him drywall and plumbing, but he’s come to us ready to learn.”

Quinn is learning a lot and says he is ready to work in the world of construction. He won’t have to stress about searching for a position when he transitions into civilian life in the spring. He has been offered and accepted a job as project manager, which he starts in March.



“You’re not only learning skills, but you’re setting yourself up to be successful and have a secured job once you get out,” said Quinn.



It is a win-win, says Whitehead, for local businesses and the military community.



“So, if we can help veterans get new education skills and help the construction industry, it just helps our community all around,” he said.