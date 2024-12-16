OZELLO, Fla. — Citrus County residents are still feeling the effects from hurricanes Helene and Milton.

In areas along the coast, like Ozello, recovery has taken longer than other parts of the county.

With insurance claims taking time to settle and mounting pressure from FEMA’s 50% Rule, some homeowners are questioning whether to build back or move out.

Despite frustrations, some residents say they’re not giving up on their community.

On the ground floor of his business, Ozello Keys Marina, owner Gary Bartell, sands a couple of pieces of plywood. Boards that will serve as new trimming for his business.

“It’s definitely one of those things that you do not want to take any shortcuts whatsoever,” said Bartell.

Bartell has had his marina in Ozello for the last seven years. In that time, he, just like many in the area, has seen his fair share of hurricanes.

“Exactly one year later, after Idalia, we had Hurricane Debby,” Bartell said. “Just a few inches. Nothing crazy. That one took us a couple of weeks to get back open and get all of the moisture out of here. And then we had Hurricane Helene. Five-foot and-a-half inch, exactly.”

As he works away, repairing his shop, Bartell says not everyone has been as fortunate. With some residents being told they cannot build back because of FEMA’s 50% Rule.

“When people purchase in these island communities, they understand the risk and the flood risk,” says Bartell. “They should also understand that flood insurance is very valuable, and it can really protect your assets.”

Bartell says his shop has flood insurance, however, he is still waiting on reimbursement. A minor inconvenience, he says, knowing the risk that lies with his shop’s location.

“It’s something if you live anywhere in a flood zone or close to a flood zone, trust me on this one and take my word, it is worth every single penny,” said Bartell. “We all complain when we have to pay that annual premium but, after the unknown happens, it’s what insurance is for.”

In the meantime, Bartell says he’s thankful to be able to start some repairs. With sights set on re-opening in the new year.

“We miss seeing everyone come through here,” he said. “We miss all of our regulars; we miss meeting new people. You’re kind of going stir crazy not seeing everybody. By January 1, we will be open back up. We might not be fully open with all of the services we offer, but we’ll be open.”